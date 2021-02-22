I wanted to thank Cathy Gillentine for her column about Barbara Jordan ("One thing I've learned, the more you know the less you hate," The Daily News, Feb. 16).
The column was really about much more.
Tolerance, compassion, empathy and understanding were my takeaways. I, too, have been called communist, socialist, etc., but mostly, I'm just human and love my fellow man no matter what color, religion or ethnicity.
Sometimes, I feel like the only one. I'm very glad to know I'm not.
Ginger Helm
Hitchcock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.