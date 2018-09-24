Is lying the new political norm? Of course not. Politicians and their political operatives, along with their core supporters, have been involved with the practice of politically lying and deceiving voters by making false claims that they know not to be true, etc., since I can remember.
Today, lying seems to be almost a requirement for various political elective public offices. I find that lying politicians treat the general public as somehow stupid, which is not a good attitude to have. Just how many really honest politicians do you know? Perhaps there are politicians who strive to be truthful, but still by their political opponents are labeled as lairs.
Why not just allow the facts to speak for themselves? If citizens don't demand honesty from our leaders, we'll become resigned to more political manipulation.
As we approach this mid-term election cycle, vote your conscious. Lies may be today's norm in politics, but are they ever ethically defensible? Regardless of your political affiliation, demand that there be truth in politics from anyone that's asking for your vote. How can any citizen place his or her trust in a politician that constantly lies and deceives them? Can you?
Kenneth Douglas
Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.