Help for women diagnosed with cancer is available in Galveston through volunteer support groups. Many women don't realize the benefits of participating in a volunteer support group, having only attended groups with leaders and designated topics of discussion.
A support group is composed of individuals who have similar problems and are willing to share their experiences. This sharing helps to eliminate feelings of being alone.
Participants share information about food, clothes and resources that is helpful. Sharing a tear, joy or laughter can benefit the emotional and mental health of women facing a cancer diagnosis. Members of the group who are longer-term survivors serve as hopeful inspirations to those just diagnosed.
The Women’s Cancer Support Group is such a group. They meet at 10:15 a.m. Thursday mornings upstairs at Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston, and all are welcome.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
