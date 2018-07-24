In Mexico’s populous towns, authorities have installed permanent speed bumps at crosswalks, and the traffic flows just fine. The traffic has to slow down, and when a person steps out onto the crosswalk hump, all traffic stops.
Let’s install them up and down Seawall Boulevard where people are likely to cross.
People’s lives are more important than speed.
Susan P. Baker
Galveston
