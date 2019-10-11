"Ooorah" and kudos to Bob Hern on his letter ("Military crosswalks are not appropriate honors," The Daily News, Oct. 8). I agree with Hern.
Doing so would be the same as putting our flag on the ground. You wouldn't walk on the American flag, so why walk on our veterans to honor them?
I'm also a Marine and lost my Marine Corps son because of Vietnam. Please find some other ways to honor our veterans. Thank you.
James Avant
LaMarque
