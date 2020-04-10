We live in an age of intractable polarization. We're either for or we're against. We agree or we disagree. We debate the point not based wholly on fact, but rather hearsay, conjecture and plausibility. After all, it could be or might be.
So, let us argue then that it is, if for nothing else but to make our point. Maybe in the end we can only agree to disagree, so nothing is gained, it’s lost time. I ask: Does this really matter now?
We find ourselves amid uncertainty, refusing to yield to the growing fear of the unknown and the unseen. Nothing has prepared us for what we face, and nothing will test our resolve so deeply. We hear of a new reality but that's unclear. Our reality is today; emerging, changing, unfolding quickly.
It’s up to us to meet the challenge, to maintain our resolve, to battle on. We're truly all in this together, each with a role to play. We have a duty to ourselves, our family, our neighbors, our community, our country and to the world.
Find goodness today and tomorrow, with an expectation of better times to come.
Robin Nickles
Galveston
