In 1973, Richard Nixon’s vice president, Spiro Agnew, resigned after being charged with tax evasion. Agnew was the thoroughly corrupt governor of Maryland. He was chosen by Nixon for a number of reasons. Chief among those reasons was his willingness to scold the black moderate leadership for the riots that erupted in Baltimore after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
President Nixon chose Gerald R. Ford to replace Agnew. His choice was questionable due to the fact that Ford had no experience in foreign affairs and no proven capacity for administration. What Nixon sought, and received from Ford, was never wavering loyalty.
Ford’s confirmation hearing after being nominated to replace Agnew lasted six days and went into every aspect of the nominee’s life. No fewer than 350 agents from the FBI fanned out to investigate his background. Ford instructed anyone who asked how to answer inquiries — to tell the truth.
Who could have imagined that the corrupt administration of Richard Nixon, full of criminals, could serve as a shining example of how to conduct a background check for a nomination of a non-elected official.
Robert Ochoa
Galveston
