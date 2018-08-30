It seems that Robert Hart's view ("The Civil War was all about greed, not slavery," The Daily News, Aug. 29) to incorporate the economy as a component in the "war against slavery" is a multidimensional approach, but still may not be incorporating all of the conditions of the times.
Of course, saying "Lincoln's greed" was the "only cause" is rather one-dimensional.
My understanding as to what motivated Lincoln into politics was his own experiences as a young man being unable to get employment, alongside his neighbors and others without formal education for simple labor — jobs cutting wood, say, due to the exploitative labor practices — indentured servitude type of slavery being more predominant in the North.
He witnessed neighbors going hungry alongside himself, unable to get work, and saw the hardship caused firsthand. So, therefore, equitable labor practices, as well as the economy, were at the forefront of his concerns during his time in office, because he'd personally experienced inequities.
For him to question from whence the revenue would derive to replace the taxes that may diminish with abolishment of illegal and cheap labor forces, is simply his responsibilty; a question necessary to ask with a proactive trying-to-work-on-the-problem president, that most citizens (and working noncitizens) would hope for.
Julia Walker
Galveston
