Facing many challenges — low growth, high taxes, stagnant investment, high debt, underfunded pensions, flooding, etc. — Roger Quiroga (8,538 votes) and Craig Brown (7,434 votes) are still in the race.
Candidate website qualifications:
Quiroga is a three-term Galveston mayor; added nearly $2 billion to tax base; raised bond rating from “bbb” to “A;” brought in cruise industry; created over $10 million reserve fund; developed former Galvez Mall; new development includes Eckerd’s Drugs (now CVS), Academy, Kroger’s, Palisade Palms, Schlitterbahn, convention center, and The Emerald Condominiums. President/CEO University National Bank and Port of Galveston director of economic Development and External Affairs. Charitable, board and honors are too many to list.
Brown: Six years Galveston City Council member (District 2), supporting parks, quality of life, mobility and parking, economic development, beach, environmental city improvement projects. No business, charitable or honors found.
With over 30 years’ expertise in business development and education, I understand what leadership is needed. Clearly, Quiroga is the only candidate that meets, and exceeds, requirements for Galveston mayor. He will lead our island through challenges to great island life for all of us. Quiroga has my vote.
Robert Barragan
Galveston
