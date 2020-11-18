I'm new to Galveston and asked trusted sources which candidate is best suited to serve as mayor.
The reply was Roger "Bo" Quiroga.
Why should I give him my support? They replied for numerous reasons. He has the experience, a good plan for reducing wasteful spending, support of law enforcement and safer community, reducing property taxes, flood control and most importantly, he's an honest man.
My choice was clear to vote for him then and again.
Ronald Robicheaux
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.