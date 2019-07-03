Currently, the country is captivated by the situation we have at the southern border. Now, like many things, it's hard to tell what the truth is of the situation and what should be done about it.
Since 2016, immigration has been a focal point of American foreign policy. Unfortunately, it seems that foreign aid has been largely cast aside as a viable strategy for curbing immigration, in favor of walls and “tougher” border security.
Most people don't want to leave their homes and family — especially if that now means being locked up in detention centers with no access to basic human necessities. Long term, the only feasible solution to our immigration issues must include foreign aid for underdeveloped countries and their citizens who are seeking refuge in the United States.
Though the United States doesn't give nearly enough to foreign aid, less than 1 percent of the overall budget, we must give credit where credit is due. Sen. Ted Cruz, on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, played a role in passing the Global Fragility Act to the senate floor recently.
Texans must be informed on these issues, as they effect us so greatly.
Allison Dean
League City
