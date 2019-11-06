In response to the editorial by Dave Mathews ("Public testimony is the only way we can decide," The Daily News, Nov. 3): Actually, contrary to Mathews' editorial, no one from either party has asserted the House isn't following the rules.

And, I don't remember The Daily News having been so outspoken when democracy was trampled by the Electoral College's appointment of Trump over the person actually elected to be appointed by the majority of Americans who cast their ballot for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.

Sam Barzilla

League City

Editor's note: Just as a matter of fact, the editorial at issue didn't argue that anyone had asserted the House isn't following the rules.

