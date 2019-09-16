In response to the commentary by Bob Fields ("Trump's chronic lying is no small problem," The Daily News, Sept. 11): Fields is a braggart when he said in his commentary "The Daily News has published several commentaries of mine, which are super critical of President Trump."
He uses absolutely zero facts or data to support his statement that 12,000 lies have been told by Trump. Who are these unidentified "fact-checkers" who are keeping score? And then to say that "he (Trump) probably lies ... every time he opens his mouth ... " is pure speculation based on no tangible examples or facts.
He follows up with questions rooted in "Did Trump lie..." What happened to Fields' fact-checkers?
He muses: does Trump "lie all the time...," "most of our allies don't trust (Trump)," — prove it. He doesn't bother to identify a single real ally that doesn't trust Trump.
I think my point is clear by now, but it's extremely disappointing to me that The Daily News would publish this kind of propaganda (and that's what it is) from an known individual who clearly has an agenda, and lacks the cognitive ability to see his obvious omissions of facts and data to support his diatribe. I thought editors at the paper would see the obvious ongoing bias and keep this baseless garbage from print.
Michael Speck
Friendswood
