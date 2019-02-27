On Feb. 10, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christy said “the richest 10 percent of Americans pay 58 percent of the income tax.” What he didn’t tell you is that the rich make 93 percent of all the money in America. That leaves only 7 percent for the rest of us.
They make millions while most of us work for substandard wages and still pay 42 percent of the income tax. How is that fair? We build the products and perform the services that have made them rich, yet if we need those products or services, we must pay a premium price for them — and still pay taxes on them.
President Trump recently gave the rich a large tax break that also drove up the deficit — now the largest in history at over $2 trillion dollars.
Unbelievably, he's now proposing another tax break for the rich. Percentage wise, we pay more taxes than the rich so they can live in this free country that has been built and paid for by middle-class Americans.
Trump and his rich cronies are robbing America blind and we're letting them get away with it.
We must stand up for ourselves and our country, now.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
