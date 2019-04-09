Six February/March polls, ignored by the mainstream media, caught my attention. Combined results of three U.S. polls show Americans prefer free market capitalism over socialism by a margin of 6 to 2, and 40 percent of Democrats prefer socialism. China adopted capitalism to grow its economy, and over half, 54 percent, of Chinese prefer it.
Poll No. 5 found 79 percent of Americans think “climate change” is political, isn't man-made, and isn't a problem. Poll No. 6 in March found 17 percent of Democrats, 66 percent of independents, and 92 percent of Republicans are Trump supporters. Trump gets a big advantage if Democrats nominate a radical climate change socialist.
Gary Miller
Texas City
