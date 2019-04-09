Six February/March polls, ignored by the mainstream media, caught my attention. Combined results of three U.S. polls show Americans prefer free market capitalism over socialism by a margin of 6 to 2, and 40 percent of Democrats prefer socialism. China adopted capitalism to grow its economy, and over half, 54 percent, of Chinese prefer it.

Poll No. 5 found 79 percent of Americans think “climate change” is political, isn't man-made, and isn't a problem. Poll No. 6 in March found 17 percent of Democrats, 66 percent of independents, and 92 percent of Republicans are Trump supporters. Trump gets a big advantage if Democrats nominate a radical climate change socialist.

Gary Miller

Texas City

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription