Have you seen her? Driving west down Broadway, you see her sitting with her bags of possessions against the fence in front of Moody Compress just past the community center. She sits on the grass. When it's raining, she has an umbrella. Perhaps she uses it to shield against the heat too.
How can this be? A resident of this town so impoverished and out of options that she sits without shelter in the heat and rain along our busiest street? We cannot keep driving by, tending to our own business and not notice her. What can be done? How can we help her?
Probably she is ill, mentally or physically, and attempts have been made to help her in the past. But now, in the middle of a pandemic, she sits on our street without shelter.
Somebody please tell me, how can we help her?
Madeleine Baker
Galveston
(1) comment
Several years ago, at an intersection close to the space center, we would see a young homeless man standing, or pacing, often talking to himself. We would usually stop and give him a few bucks. He was there day after day, for years.
A local woman took him in. She made him a part of her family.
I don't pretend to be nearly a good enough person to do something like that. But you asked. That's how you can help her.
https://www.amazon.com/Kinda-Like-Grace-Homeless-Decision/dp/1400207886
