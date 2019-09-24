In response to the article ("Residents raise concern about obscured street signs," The Daily News, Sept. 16): A couple years ago, a black SUV zoomed past me as I was slowing down to stop going the opposite direction at a four-way stop.
An adult and small child walked across right after, exiting the corner grocery store. I circled around and saw there would be difficulty seeing the tree- obscured sign in time to stop if going as fast as this SUV was.
The people in the parking lot said this happened all the time. The building not being occupied at the time, I backed my truck up to catch branches, used clippers I had handy, and cleared sight line to shouts of "Is anyone paying you to do that" as they sat drinking beer and watching.
Soon after, a couple blocks over, same thing happened in front of a corner residence. I knocked on door, and asked the elderly resident if I could trim her tree. She said they run through that stop sign all the time, and said to just leave the branches there. I had heard of someone getting broadsided right around there.
Julia Walker
Galveston
