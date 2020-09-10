On this day in 2001, I was sitting in my Commerce Department office just one block from the White House, when word of the terrorist attacks came. Many of my colleagues went into panic mode, but somehow, in my spirit I knew I wasn’t in danger.
My boss (the CIO) and I stayed in the building so that I, as webmaster, could keep our clients in the business community updated on our agency’s status. We left the building just before noon, went across the Potomac River and drove past the Pentagon where we could still see the smoke from where the terrorists had flown an airliner into it.
It was a sad day for America, but it was also filled with stories of blessings; the terrorists flew into the part of the Pentagon that had just been renovated and strengthened, thus protecting many people whose lives would have otherwise been lost.
Currently, there are those — foreign and domestic — who would destroy us and the freedoms we represent. So today, resolve to stand firm and fight for our freedoms as we remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and the first responders who ran to help those whose lives were in danger.
Bill Sargent
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.