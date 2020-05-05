It's amazing just how many "learned academics" sit around and damn what they cannot control. David Michael Smith's commentary ("Trump has proven he's unfit to lead the nation," The Daily News, May 2) is such an example.
Rather than think for himself, he recycles the rhetoric "of the party," changes a few words, and calls it news. It would be refreshing if he would put down his copy of Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals" (Never let a crisis go to waste, Page 89) and try not to spew left-wing hate rhetoric as fact and call it news or editorial thought.
How you were allowed to teach government is a mystery. Maybe teach should be replaced with indoctrination, professor.
Richard Armstrong
Texas City
