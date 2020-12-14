I believe we need three things for our nation:
1. Term limits for U.S. senators and representatives. We limit a president to two four-year terms. A term limit could encourage senators and representatives to do their duties. Also, they shouldn't be allowed to raise their salaries without voter approval.
2. We need a strong third political party. For too long, Republicans and Democrats have abused the American public for their own gain. We don't need a progressive/socialist party.The third party should adhere to our Constitution.
3. All federal elections should be uniform. Early voting, absentee voting, mail-in voting should be uniform. Vote counting needs to be done in one manner. Votes need to be OK'ed at the same date. Keep the Electoral College as it has served our nation well for over 200 years.
James Cleveland
Texas City
(2) comments
"The third party should adhere to our Constitution." [thumbup]
Problem is that like the Republicans many of whom claim to adhere to the Constitution, some would be Constitutionalists in name only.
I think Mr. Cleveland is onto something Here!! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]. If you want real reform, TERM LIMITS WILL BE A GOOD START!!
