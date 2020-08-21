You cannot blame the U.S. government for failure to control the spread of COVID-19.
The blame lies in the individuals who refuse to wear masks and continue to meet in large groups. They are the individuals who believe the rules apply to everyone except them.
The largest number of increases is in the 21- to 40-year-old “spoiled brat” age group. They have a bad case of “méitis” and will do whatever they want whenever they want regardless of consequences to themselves and others.
I apologize to those to whom this does not apply. I know there are lots in this group who do abide by the rules. There are always the exceptions, and for those, we thank God.
Netha S. Moore
League City
