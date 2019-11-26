I've never considered whether I’m blue, red, pink or green anymore than if I’m Republican, Democrat, liberal or conservative. These are labels that the politician and news media like to group us into to fit their agendas.
I'm a native American. There's German, French and English in my ancestry, but Dallas was my birthplace, and this is what makes me a native of America. Even the group we call "Native Americans" immigrated across the Bering Sea land bridge.
Our ancestors came here from some other place, but once here their children became native Americans and as such, we should work together for America and case off those who would divide us with labels. As long as we are divided, the politicians and the news media will keep America in a quagmire.
God Bless America, the land that we love.
Bobby Schlitzberger
Dickinson
