I find it interesting that Jack Cross and I agree on the facts — but we disagree on our conclusions ("It's still amazing to me that Joe Biden is president," The Daily News, March 23).
He believes that the facts prove that President Biden cheated. I believe the American people said we like the Republican Party, but we don't like President Trump.
I think they voted him out because they were tired of his lying to them.
R. J. Bowen
League City
If you listened to Biden's "press conference" you heard some whoppers. But Democrats ignored them.
They knew Biden was a liar, that's why they kept him in the basement.
One lie is that they would only raise your taxes if you made over $400,000.
Now they say it is $400,000 per household, combined income.
If the Liberal press called what Trump said a "lie" check for yourself. Most of the time, the Liberal Press lied.
Snopes and Factcheck sometimes got it right but often their bias shows. It depended on the author. Only an idiot would accept their writings as the final word.
R.J. you are right. Biden won because people were tired of Trump and his side show.
