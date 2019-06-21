Regarding Michael A. Smith's editorial on the alarming increase in parents’ opting out of inoculations for non-medical reasons ("Vaccine opt-out law a disservice to Texas children," The Daily News, June 18):
Ironically, on the same day, it was announced Gov. Greg Abbott had vetoed a bill requiring backward facing safety seats for young children. Such seats have been proved to be far safer than forward facing seats.
Enter Dr. Ben Raimer, a fine pediatrician who has devoted his life and career to the welfare of children — and who also worked mightily to promote the Republican Party. Raimer stated he and other pediatricians hope to somehow change the governor’s mind.
Good luck. Abbott justified his veto by stating the bill was a form of excessive “government intrusion.” Abbott simply turned his back on the children of Texas in order to blow an anti-government dog whistle to a portion of the current Republican “base” that doesn’t like regulations of any kind — and never mind the children who will suffer.
I can’t speak for Raimer, but I certainly admire his position in this matter. Let’s hope Republican voters will let Abbott know their values place the safety of children way ahead of a cheap political fan dance for a few lousy votes.
Mark W. Stevens
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.