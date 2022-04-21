Let’s keep Marie Robb as District 6 councilwoman
Councilwoman Marie Robb has gone above and beyond the call of duty for West End residents time and time again. She was instrumental in getting our electricity restored after the freeze in 2021. Robb went from home to home and stayed until each house regained electricity.
Since then, she has formed bonds with key players and together they’ve worked out a plan of procedures for the future. And, taking if further, they’re working together to upgrade the electric distribution system on the rapidly growing West End.
Why? Because her constituents are in need of it. Robb is working on a plan to get natural gas to constituents. Why? Because hundreds of Westenders told her they wanted it. She has been working to examine the sand loss and to protect beachside properties. Why? Because her constituents asked her to.
When the city proposed that all golf carts require thousands of dollars’ worth of changes, she fought to make sure our development was declared a master plan community and saved us a considerable amount of money. Why? Because her constituents asked her to.
Please remember these things when you vote for a District 6 representative in May.
Esther McKenna
Galveston
Galveston needs to reelect Mayor Craig Brown
I’ve been a supporter of Craig Brown since he and Angela Brown decided to make Galveston their home.
Craig Brown exercised a keen commitment to our city from the beginning to improve the quality of life for residents, as well as exercise a progressive approach to improving and supporting business.
As a business owner and city resident I found Brown to always follow through with projects. And I’ve been impressed with his courage and tenacity in representation as councilman and as mayor tackling the important business issues of the city, whether it be for the port, landmark commission, park board, planning commission, or any committee or commission which will result in continued economic and industrial growth for our city.
I see our city constantly changing for the better with Brown’s mayoral direction. I hope you will join me in voting to reelect Mayor Craig Brown.
Judy Wilkie
Galveston
Alexander Nelson is my choice for District 4
Alexander Nelson is right — Galveston can do better.
As a candidate for District 4, he actually has plans, not just a platform. Nelson has the education, experience, knowledge of the city and its various problems; he’s a capable project manager and critical thinker.
His knowledge of the coast and coastal management is far and above any of the other candidates. We very much need a fresh look at our drainage problem. He’s had experience with it on an island, as opposed to a city inland.
His concern with crime has led to actual plans to address the issue; all candidates have this on their platform, but I haven’t heard of any plans that would help us. The same goes for infrastructure, he has a plan, not just a platform.
His family has been here for five generations, he knows the history of our problems and the various attempts to solve them. Alex Nelson will work for all residents of the island, not just his district. He will represent the residents first, tourists second.
He’s my choice for District 4 city council, and if you would like fresh initiatives at city hall, you will join me in supporting him.
Marilyn Harris
Galveston
