I was very pleased to see the article ("City ponders 1 percent program to fund public art," The Daily News, Oct. 7). I was on the original Galveston Arts Commission, and back then we talked about having this in place for the island.
We had too much headwind to get it in place at that time. I believe we have a council and mayor who would support this now.
I had the opportunity to travel with Councilman Craig Brown, and Trey Click to Denver, and sat and talked with the city employees who run their program. I fully support and encourage Galveston in setting up our own program.
It has been shown what a positive influence the arts have on communities, and this is a great way to broaden our base in public art.
We have the turtles, the tree sculptures, the Rosenberg statue on Broadway and others scattered around the island, and by creating this commission, we can make Galveston an even more attractive place to live.
Robert Lynch
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.