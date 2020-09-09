How long will we let teachers unions stall the United States' economy?
Keeping schools closed keeps millions of parents from returning to work. A big burden on single parents, especially unemployed women who can’t afford private child care.
Child experts say children are harmed more by not returning to school than they could be harmed by COVID-19. Keeping schools closed is a union effort to damage the U.S. economy.
Trump must defend the United States from this attack by a domestic enemy. Firing teachers not in classrooms the next morning. His oath of office did say enemies both foreign or domestic.
Gary Miller
Texas City
