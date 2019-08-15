The rhetoric of the current president is aimed at the people most likely to vote for him. They're mainly the anti-abortion people, the fanatical gun people, and the neo-Confederates and other far right wing groups. This is where his votes come from.
However, if you look at his actions, the tax cut, withdrawing from the climate agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, and the nuclear treaty with the Russians, who profits from these? It's not the people who his rhetoric targets, it's the wealthiest people in the country and large industries in the defense and oil sectors.
So, to the people that voted for that man, what have you gotten for your vote? You have only gotten rhetoric and a goose egg.
David Dumas
Galveston
(2) comments
[beam]
I benefited from the tax cuts. My TRS retirement check grew after the tax break went into effect - less Federal withholding, Dumas.
You will find good church going people among his followers. Promises made, promises kept. But we still have a ways to go. Trump deserves re-election. He even fulfilled promises made by previous presidents to move the American embassy to Jerusalem. Very important that we take care of our most trusted ally in the Middle East.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.