House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a problem running the House of Representatives. A third of her Democrats are determined, with or without any impeachable crimes, to impeach President Trump.
Inventing crimes will do. Pelosi wants to wait until Trump leaves office and try to indict him. Impeaching Trump would protect him from Pelosi’s real plan. After the Senate finds him "not guilty" he's protected by our double jeopardy laws.
The New York brat leading the impeachment members of Congress don’t care if they fail and give Trump immunity from future indictment. Hate has a way of clouding peoples' thinking.
Gary Miller
Texas City
Impeaching Trump would not protect him. Impeachment is a political process and not a legal process so no double jeopardy applies. ... there is nothing stopping him from being tried and convicted by a Court of a crime later even if the Senate finds him "not guilty.
I don’t think an impeachment verdict has any bearing on criminal liability. The impeachment process is political with each Senator setting his or her threshold for conviction. The legal process holds to the much higher beyond a reasonable doubt standard. One has no bearing on the other.
Gary, Trump could be charged with so many things that there are plenty for multiple proceedings. Just wait and see.
