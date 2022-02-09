One candidate, Dr. Robin Armstrong, successfully treated elderly COVID patients in nursing homes with hydroxychloroquine. The media slammed him for this because government health organizations used faulty studies to say it didn't work. He mentions a donor, Dr. Stella Immanuel, who testified about hydroxychloroquine before the U.S. Supreme Court. She successfully treated over 50,000 patients.
The article also stated "medical consensus" is that hydroxychloroquine doesn't cure COVID-19. It may not cure it but there's ample evidence available now that shows it's very effective for early treatment of the virus. Had the government not restricted its use, thousands of lives could've been saved.
Please access "A Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment" from the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons website. It includes protocols for early treatment and references studies that support the use of Food and Drug Administration approved drugs.
Armstrong treated his patients to save lives and should be commended for that. What did his use of hydroxychloroquine have to do with campaign finance?
Jamie Ashby
Friendswood
Editor's note: A National Institutes of Health clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of adults with coronavirus disease concluded the drug provides no clinical benefit to hospitalized patients.
I wouldn't trust the burrocrats at NIH. I do trust Dr. Robin Armstrong who treated my brother in a nursing home.
What did the GCDN PRINT on Jul 22, 2020?
"Not only was the parade a fun event, but it brought light to the medical successes of Dr. Robin Armstrong and his use of hydroxychloroquine in treating the virus."
https://www.galvnews.com/specialsections/article_2378f249-0ded-585c-986d-77e2d499382e.html
