Robert Hart is correct that Earth's climate has changed before ("Climate cycles are natural, not man-made," The Daily News, Nov. 2). However, it's the pace of the current change that's most troubling.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: "(T)he amount of rise in carbon dioxide levels since the late 1950s would naturally, in the context of past ice ages, have taken somewhere in the range of 5,000 to 20,000 years; we’ve managed to do it in about 60."
In its report, “America’s Climate Choices,” the National Academy of Sciences states climate change “is very likely caused primarily by the emission of greenhouse gases from human activities,” and it calls for strong national action and international cooperation to address it.
The academy contends this is wise risk management because climate impacts will last for hundreds to thousands of years, but climate action can be scaled back if it's shown to be more stringent than what's needed.
Global warming should be a bridge, rather than a wedge issue. I'm encouraged that the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has been introduced in the House of Representatives.
Let's reach across divides and provide U.S. leadership in the fight to slow climate change.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisconsin
