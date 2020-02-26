The Cavalla Historical Foundation and Edsall Class Veterans Association are currently in an unstable situation because of differences between the Galveston Park Board and the foundation. We're aware of the issues at hand and agree with the positions expressed by the foundation and the association, but there's also another side to the story — and that is the volunteers.
We as volunteers are proud to be associated with these groups and love the opportunity to be a part of the restoration process of two World War II naval vessels. It saddens us to see the ships sitting quietly for the past three months collecting dust, dirt, water and rust. A lot of what we have worked months to accomplish must be started over. Regular maintenance is a vital part of our job as volunteers.
The Park Board has indicated they want to impose parking fees for the volunteers. That's absolutely not an option. We will certainly lose many of our volunteers if this happens.
We want to go back to work now and return these historical treasures to the public for their enjoyment as soon as possible.
Wilma Powers
Weatherford, TX
