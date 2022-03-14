I desire a mayor with more than just a vision for the city of Galveston. I want one that has experience in negotiating through the intricacies of managing city services.

I want a mayor that looks for the solutions that not only provide the city with short-term benefits but those that also look to the resolution to future situations.

I want a mayor that always has listened to my concerns, even when he was a city councilman outside my district. I want a mayor that's fair and honest in his dealings and upholds his promises.

I want the best for Galveston, and Craig Brown is that man. Reelect Craig Brown for mayor.

Rus Artmier

Galveston

