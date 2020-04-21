If I, or a loved one, has been suffering, is ill and dying, I would want myself or the loved one to be given anything that would save me or them.
If someone is drowning, are you just going to wait to get permission before someone saves them? No. That makes no sense at all. It's a life-and-death situation.
Dr. Robin Armstrong took care of my mother a few years ago and did a fine job of taking care of her. She and I both think very highly of him and love him.
Rhonda Rasmussen
Dickinson
