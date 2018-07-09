On a lighter note, when I was a child we listened to our programs on the radio. We used our imaginations while listening to "The Shadow," "The Lone Ranger" or "Dick Tracy" and we could see them in our minds.
Then technology gave us TV and movies so clear we could see their freckles. Then our video providers learned that they could film TV and movies in the dark, so now we have come full circle.
Our movies are so dark that we're back to imagining what is on the screen. You have to love progress.
C. Allen Townsend
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.