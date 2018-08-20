Someone is stealing political signs in the Kemah area.
Two of my "Beto for Senate" signs have been stolen from the entrance to Kemah Village. My neighbor observed a woman in a small blue car removing one sign. The other was just gone.
If you don't support Beto, then don't vote for him. Removing signs is a criminal offense.
So please, whoever you are quit stealing my signs and probably the signs of others. There are other ways to make your dissatisfaction known, like going to the polls.
Jill Macomber
Kemah
