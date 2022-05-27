I watched the Texas governor's news conference Wednesday where he was surrounded by elected cronies speaking of the horror of school shootings in reference to the terrible event in Uvalde.

Amazingly, none of the gathered "leaders" said a word about convening a special session of the legislature to address the underlying issue, the elephant in the room, gun control.

Does anyone really care?

Michael S. Moriarty

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said “all options are on the table” when asked if he has considered calling a special legislative session in the aftermath of Tuesday’s shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

Gary Scoggin

Carlos, do you take Abbott at his word when he says “all options “?

