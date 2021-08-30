There's freedom — and there's not. There's sovereignty; there's globalism. There's the Constitution — and unconstitutional. There's the notion of God-given rights; and a government treading on those rights.
Socialism is the latest trend for today's youth. Socialism is viewed as the greatest threat to America's system of free market capitalism and basic freedoms. Importantly, it's the seeds of socialism to beware.
Those seeds change the mindset of publicly educated Americans that they're not exceptional. By politicians, that hard work means nothing and if you live or breathe you are owed. Trained to believe that absolutes are chains that enslave and that boys can be girls or girls can be boys by changing clothing, who are brainwashed to believe admired traits like self-rule, self-governance and self-sufficiency are to be scorned; and who are raised without God or with a god that can be whatever is wished at the time — so that courteous culture crashes, polite society falters, and voila, government whisks into the picture to instill control.
The results from history are fascist Italy, Nazi Germany, communist Cuba, communist China, Soviet Russia, socialist Venezuela and America soon, if we don't fight for our freedoms.
George Christie
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.