I was deeply concerned to read about the scope and size of the proposed Galveston Independent School District bond package for 2020 ("Committee will recommend $208-248 million bond for new Ball High," The Daily News, Dec. 13).
I supported the last bond election, and I agree with the need for additional capital investment in district facilities, but I cannot vote in favor of what has been proposed. Two items regarding this proposal concern me the most:
1. The proposed spend amount is excessive. Renovating the existing Ball High School building would cost considerably less and maintain the facility rather than leave another vacant district building in our community.
2. Affordable housing in Galveston is a currently relevant issue and district property taxes make up the majority of islanders’ tax bill. Because of this, the district should be cognizant of the burden it is placing on all Galvestonians when it makes decisions regarding capital investment and its effect on taxes.
I believe the community is willing to support a rational request for capital investment to improve existing facilities, and I hope that the district's board of trustees puts forward a bond proposal that reflects that. It would be a terrible missed opportunity if we ended up with a repeat of the failed 2010 bond election.
Paul Schnitger
Galveston
