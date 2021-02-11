A couple of weeks or so ago, I wrote a letter to complain about problems getting to the Galveston County Health District to schedule my COVID vaccine ("It should not be this hard to get COVID vaccine," The Daily News, Jan. 26).
I'm not sure if the website is fixed or not, but I finally got scheduled and was sent to Walter Hall Park in League City.
I give compliments when they're deserved, and the health district did a great job coordinating and organizing the vaccination site. They had very nice people at every turn directing traffic and telling us what to do next. The whole thing was as pleasant as such an experience can be.
It was efficient, and we were all quickly vaccinated and out of there. It was extremely well handled, and I want to thank everyone taking the time to do this. Congratulations on a job well done.
Ruth Roberts
Galveston
Just wish we could get them more vaccines to distribute. They have done a good job.
