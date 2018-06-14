I support John Paul Listowski for city council in District 5.
As a former Galveston mayor, I know the importance of knowledgeable, involved and civic-minded volunteers who step up to the plate and contribute to city leadership, and John Paul is among the most dedicated and experienced I’ve known.
He has served on the City Landmark Commission, City Planning Commission, City Property Finance Authority, Building Board of Adjustments, Zoning Board of Adjustments, Industrial Development Corp. and Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He's also a member of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.
District 5 is losing an effective and competent council member in Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, but I know Listowski is well prepared for the job, and I urge you to vote for him on Election Day, June 16.
Many others join me in supporting Listowski. He is endorsed by the Galveston Municipal Police Association, Galveston Firefighters Local No. 571, the International Longshoreman’s Association, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and recent District 5 candidate Jeff Antonelli.
There must be a reason so many good people support John Paul. Quite frankly, he’s the right and best person for the job.
Henry Freudenburg
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.