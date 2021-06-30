The 15-year-old girl losing her life on a golf cart on the far West End of the island is a terrible tragedy ("Teenager killed in West End golf cart wreck," The Daily News, June 29). Yet, it's going to happen again.
There are children, absent an adult, driving golf carts in Pirates Cove, along 12 Mile Road, and crossing FM 3005 into Pirates Beach and back. Marshals were abundant during the COVID shutdown, making sure one golfer per cart on the course and a minimum number of golfers on the greens.
Why not deploy them again to monitor and prohibit children from driving golf carts anywhere on the island?
Liz Cook
Galveston
