After three years of failing to oust Trump, some Democrats think a recession is their only chance to defeat him. With all economic indicators improving, some liberal hedge fund managers tried to cause a market crash, but all they did was lose billions and start market rallies.
The economy is too strong for someone to create a recession. Recent polls say 37 percent of economists think a recession could happen by the middle of 2021, but 63 percent of economists don’t expect a recession so soon.
Will you vote for Democrats if they ruin the economy by creating a recession?
Gary Miller
Texas City
(2) comments
Questions...
1. Exactly how are the Democrats tanking the economy?
2. How does a “liberal” hedge fund manager crash the economy? Which funds are big enough to do this and are their managers “liberals”? What do their clients think?
3. The biggest risk to our economy in the near term is trade policy. Who controls that?
4. The biggest risk to our economy in the long term is the continued deficit. Who controls that?
5. Did you come up with the idea for this post yourself or did you copy it from some website?
Good questions Gary the last one made me chuckle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.