I serve on the Galveston Independent School District board of trustees and wish to clarify some incorrect assumptions made by David Hardee, which led to incorrect conclusions on per-student spending ("Galveston ISD is following others into bankruptcy," The Daily News, Aug. 28). The most important issue — the district's Robin Hood payment — is extremely large and is also not well-known.
First, the district's local, state and federal revenue for the past year per the budget was $83.8 million. However, that total must then be reduced by $25.7 million — the amount the district must pay the state annually under Robin Hood. (We can't lower our tax rate to avoid that payment. They make the laws, and they've thought of that.)
If the resulting "net" of $58.1 is divided by Hardee's student count of 6,884, the net amount per student is $8,444 — not $13,000, as he concluded.
The Robin Hood payment is huge. The district's overall tax rate is $1.155. If the Robin Hood payment were shown separately on your tax bill, it would be 36 cents out of that $1.155 — more than twice Galveston College's 16.6 cent tax rate.
It's time to repeal and replace Robin Hood.
Anthony Brown
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.