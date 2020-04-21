In response to the story by James LaCombe ("League City task force aims to help small businesses through crisis," The Daily News, April 17): I don't want the city of League City selling municipal bonds or otherwise using my property taxes to subsidize businesses that I wouldn't patronize — even during the best of times.

The best approach for economic recovery is for governments to keep their collective hands off our right of freedom to assemble peacefully and patronize businesses freely.

Let the individual business owners pick and choose their customers.

Gary Burt

League City

