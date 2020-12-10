I want to know why U.S. Rep. Randy Weber refuses to acknowledge Biden’s victory after Trump’s patent lies were rejected by the courts in 35 to 36 instances, the lone win allowing poll watchers to stand closer to poll workers. A great victory for democracy.
Why hasn’t Weber acknowledged that the six swing states locked in their electoral votes to Biden?
The Supreme Court dismissed the Grand Old Party's challenge to the Pennsylvania election and refused to hear Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s idiocy. No nays or recusals were recorded, which means the court voted unanimously (three Trump appointed justices) to send the challenge down in flames and clear the path for Biden’s electoral victory.
Weber’s silence is deafening.
His refusal to acknowledge Trump’s humiliating defeat gives silent assent to the attacks on the foundation of our republic. Weber’s decision not to acknowledge the will of the people borders on sedition, as do Trump’s hyena cries.
For following their state laws, Republican and Democratic officials have been harangued by armed mobs threatening brutality to the officials’ wives.
Because of his silence, the blood will be on Weber’s hands if the threatened violence explodes after Jan. 20. Acknowledge the election results Weber. Do your job.
Thomas Carpenter
Galveston
Randy is doing a great job. He knows the law and the Constitution. Thomas Carpenter does not. Big SURPRISE coming by Christmas which will make Thomas Carpenter unhappy.
