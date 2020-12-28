Rhea Khettry called for prison reform ("Prison and justice reform are needed in the US," The Daily News, Dec. 8). I agree, but I would like to go further.
The United States doesn't manufacture everything it needs. Qualified labor is in short supply because there aren't enough training opportunities for workers. We have great universities, but there it stops. Apprenticeships are practically nonexistent, and there's too much emphasis on college education.
It's difficult to convince school systems to produce electricians or mechanics.
That’s where the prison system could help. In some countries, inmates learn a trade during their period of incarceration.
In Switzerland, for example, inmates are hired as soon as they walk out of the prison gate. They don't become a burden to society, and they don't need to steal to survive.
In fact, they become valuable citizens.
The reentry and rehabilitation programs offered by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice are commendable, but they can be expanded to give inmates practical skills and training for jobs. We owe it to them and ourselves, for the good of society.
Willi Luthy
Galveston
(1) comment
When I was a student at Sam Houston State University a section of university property was fenced off and TDC prisoners constructed a criminal justice center and a hotel. Over the years I stayed at the University Hotel a few times for math teacher conventions. The prisoners did a good job.
