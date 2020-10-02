Craig Brown has done an amazing job as mayor pro tem for the city of Galveston and I know he will make an excellent mayor.
He takes time out of his busy schedule to update the residents on all current events. He kept us informed about the two latest storms and evacuated as needed.
He's always present at the city council meetings and very much informed on current issues. He has proven himself and does an excellent job for the community.
I will be casting my vote for Craig Brown for mayor of the city of Galveston.
Patricia Toliver
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.