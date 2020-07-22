If you are “pro business” then be “pro mask.”
In February, Carrie Lam, the CEO of Hong Kong, declared to the citizens that masks weren't necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Because she's viewed as a puppet for the Chinese communist party, the citizens of Hong Kong did as any good teenager would do and did the exact opposite of her proclamation.
They wore masks out of rebellion, and it worked. Hong Kong has had 12 deaths with a population of over 7 million. Hong Kong is open for business, the people are healthy, and the economy is going to recover faster than most.
Not to mention, “Mask Up Texas” has a great ring to it.
Patrick McDonald
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.