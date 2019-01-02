Our community is increasingly vulnerable to chronic sea level rise and changing climate. We're increasingly more vulnerable to damage from hurricanes and tropical storms. The city of Galveston is to be applauded for pursuing measures to help with chronic flooding by planning a pumping facility for downtown. We need more pumps.
However, the city acknowledges that pumping alone will not eliminate flooding. What we need, as a community, is bay surge protection that will protect us from both chronic and acute flooding. We need a barrier of some sort; the Army Corps and every other institution — Texas A&M University at Galveston, Severe Storm Prediction, Education & Evacuation from Disasters Center, Gulf Coast Community Protection and Recovery District — that has studied storm protection since Ike has proposed a ring levee concept for residual bay surge for Galveston.
While I agree, my 40-year experience in storm-risk reduction tells me that this concept can be improved upon. Tell the corps to design and test a more inclusive bay surge remedy for the island that doesn't divide us, but preserves the natural amenities that attracted us here to begin with and protects our local economy.
Tell the Corps by email to CoastalTexas@usace.army.mil.
Carol Hollaway
Galveston
